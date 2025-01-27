"Roman would send her," "Your a moron Triple H" - WWE fans completely reject major Rhea Ripley confession

The WWE Universe recently took to social media to react to a major confession made by the current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator recently defended her title against Nia Jax.

Since Nia Jax lost her WWE Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton, she had set her eyes on Rhea Ripley's gold. The two stars feuded with each other for a couple of weeks and finally locked horns at Saturday Night's Main Event. Both women put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle.

However, Jax couldn't capitalize on this opportunity and Ripley once again showed why she was one of the top champions of the company as she retained the WWE Women's World Championship.

Following her match, The Eradicator gave an interview to Peter Rosenberg and Jackie Redmond. During the conversation, Mami teased a possible appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble.

WrestleOps' official X/Twitter handle recently posted about Ripley's massive tease for this year's Rumble.

This post caught several fans' attention and they started pouring in their thoughts in the comments section. Almost everyone was against the idea of seeing Rhea Ripley in the Men's Royal Rumble match. One fan wrote that the Triple H-led creative team would waste a men's spot if they went ahead with The Eradicator in the Men's Rumble.

Screenshots of fans' reactions [Image credit: Fan responses on WrestleOps' X/Twitter handle]

Some fans liked the idea of seeing Mami in the Men's Rumble, while others rejected it completely.

Screenshots of some more fan reactions [Image credit: Fan responses on WrestleOps' X/Twitter handle]

Rhea Ripley sent a warning to her potential WWE WrestleMania 41 opponent

In the same interview with Peter Rosenberg and Jackie Redmond, Rhea Ripley said that she knew she had a target on her back because she was the current WWE Women's World Champion.

Ripley also sent a warning to whoever challenges her for the gold at WrestleMania 41 after possibly winning the Women's Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber.

"At the end of the day, everyone wants that WrestleMania gold ticket. I don't blame them. It's a massive opportunity. It's what everyone works for. I have a target on my back and I'm not gonna hide from that fact, so whoever it is that I stand across from at WrestleMania 41, because I guarantee I'm walking in Women's World Champion. Whoever stands across the ring from me, they're gonna have to be ready for Mami. Because at the end of the day, what do you always say? 'Mami is always on top,'" Ripley said.

It will be interesting to see who will be Rhea Ripley's opponent heading into this year's WWE WrestleMania.

