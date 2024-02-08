"Roman terrorized him," "Stressing every single week," - WWE Universe reacts to Jey Uso's "anger issue" era in The Bloodline

The WWE Universe has reacted to a resurfaced video of Jey Uso and The Bloodline destroying Sheamus.

Jey was one of the first members to join Roman Reigns' faction when he joined forces with The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman in 2021. Shortly afterward, Jey's brother Jimmy also joined the group.

During Jey's time in The Bloodline, he and Jimmy held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. However, after the Night of Champions 2023 Premium Live Event, Jey ended his association with Reigns and eventually left the faction to join Monday Night RAW.

Taking to Twitter/X, the WWE Universe reacted to Jey's "anger issue" era while he was part of The Bloodline. The video highlights The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn destroying Sheamus on SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

Reacting to the same, the WWE Universe claimed that Jey was stressing every week. Whereas another fan claimed that Reigns had Jey terrorized and didn't let him fight back against The Tribal Chief.

Check out the WWE Universe's reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After quitting The Bloodline and SmackDown, Jey joined Monday Night RAW and won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships with Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare was responsible for bringing Jey into the red brand.

Jey Uso is set to challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Jey Uso is ready to win his first singles title in WWE. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, he stepped up to Gunther and confronted him during his celebration. The Ring General has completed 600 days as the Intercontinental Champion.

The match between Jey and Gunther is yet to be made official. But, in the past, Main Event Jey opened up about his Intercontinental Championship aspirations.

Speaking in an interview with Billboard, he said:

"The first singles championship on the top of my list is the IC [Intercontinental Championship] Title. Gunther gonna have to run that. Everybody over there. He likes The Tribal Chief, you see what I do to The Tribal Chief? I don’t give a d**n, let’s run that. My dad was an IC Champion, my uncle, Umaga, IC Champion. Shawn Michaels. My favorite wrestler, the greatest, Razor Ramon. All the greats held the Intercontinental Championship, and I’m trying to get that. That’s pay-per-view material right there."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when Jey will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Title. However, the WWE Universe is also anticipating a match between Jey and Jimmy at WrestleMania XL.

Do you miss seeing Jey Uso in The Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE