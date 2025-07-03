Ron 'R-Truth' Killings makes a major announcement; set to debut outside WWE

WWE legend R-Truth (aka Ron Killings) recently made a major announcement regarding his massive debut outside the Stamford-based promotion. The 53-year-old is set to make his big country music debut.

Last month was a roller coaster ride of emotions for R-Truth fans, as the legend was released from World Wrestling Entertainment. Truth returned in under a week, thanks to the audience's backlash, which forced the company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, and the higher-ups to reverse their decision. Since returning, the star has turned heel and is using his real-life name, Ron Killings, on television.

Origin Music Group's official Instagram handle recently uploaded a video featuring R-Truth. In the clip, Truth revealed that he was about to make his country music debut with the Original Musical Group in Nashville on July 10, 2025.

"Hey Nashville, what's up? It's your boy Ron Killings, aka WWE Superstar R-Truth. Look, I'm excited. I'm about to make my big country debut with Origins Musical Group at the corner at Wedgewood, July 10, 2025, from 4 to 6 pm, featuring Pynk Beard," he said.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion also gave shout-outs to several big names in the music industry and said that he could not wait to link up with the Nashville music community.

"Look, I'm getting ready to be a CMA member, and I can't wait to connect with the whole Nashville music community. Big shout-out to my dawg, Corey Jones, Stephen Miller, Warner Chappell, BMI, [and] Big Loud. Look, we about to make some magic; y'all don't wanna miss this. People over there, what's up? If you feel me. I'm driving now," he added.

Check out the Instagram post below:

WWE Hall of Famer believes R-Truth could dethrone John Cena

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long praised John Cena for working with R-Truth in his final run.

Long added that he believed Cena could be willing to drop the Undisputed WWE Championship to Truth before his retirement.

"Here's the thing I'll say. I want to say first of all, to John Cena for being the guy that will come on and work with R-Truth. I did hear, I don't know, that he was one of the guys that kind of spoke up for him in the back after he got released. For John Cena to want to work with him, I think that's great. What I'd like to see, if they really want to do it, Cena says he's leaving, he's retiring anyway. Let Truth take the belt off him and make Truth the champion."

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena's WWE title run going forward.

