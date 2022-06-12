"Then there’s this b*tch" - Ronda Rousey blasts 3-time champion after WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey has put Natalya on notice after this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

On this week's show, the SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Shotzi. After a back-and-forth clash, the champion forced her opponent to submit after locking in the armbar.

After the match, Natalya locked The Baddest Woman on The Planet in The Sharpshooter. In response, Rousey took to Instagram to write the following:

"Gotta give it to @shotziwwe, - though I’m missing a chunk out of my cheek from that manicured fishhook - at least she had the gumption to come at me head on. Whereas there’s friends for a reason, friends for a season and then there’s this b*tch @natbynature - btw I still think Uncle Bret does the sharpshooter better than you"

Check out Ronda Rousey's Instagram post at this link.

WWE @WWE



@NatbyNature #SmackDown Is this a sign of things to come? Is this a sign of things to come?@NatbyNature #SmackDown https://t.co/en82ck6JyC

Dutch Mantell praised Ronda Rousey for her incredible run as SmackDown Women's Champion so far

Dutch Mantell has praised Ronda Rousey for her run as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the former WWE manager credited the former UFC star with elevating superstars like Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. He believes that she has helped them seem like formidable threats and put them over in the process. Mantell said:

"This is a thing I learned early. If a guy was like a big star, if you put the guy you're wrestling with over a little bit and you beat him then you kind of beat somebody instead of just going out there and beating the hell out of them for two minutes and pinning them. That doesn't do anybody any good. So if you make them look like they have a chance and Ronda has done that well. She's done that well with Rodriguez and tonight. It was a good match. Really good."

You can watch the episode of Smack Talk here:

Despite their being a mixed response to her initially becoming champion, Ronda Rousey has certainly exceeded expectations and made the most of her run with the title. It will be intriguing to see how the women's division develops around The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. Have you enjoyed Ronda Rousey's run as SmackDown Women's Champion? Yes No 5 votes so far