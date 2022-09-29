Ronda Rousey breaks silence after former WWE Superstar joins AEW

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently shared her thoughts on former colleague Saraya (fka Paige) signing with AEW.

In 2014, Paige shocked the world when she debuted on RAW and defeated AJ Lee to win the Divas Championship. She had a successful career with the company before retiring in 2018 due to an injury. However, following her WWE exit in July 2022, the former champion has jumped ship to AEW.

Last Wednesday, Saraya made a shocking appearance on AEW Dynamite and confronted Britt Baker and her allies. Following the 30-year-old's debut, Ronda Rousey noted that she was delighted with her friend's new career move.

On her YouTube channel, The Rowdy One said:

"I did see that and I'm so happy for her." (From 55:40 to 55:43)

Several stars of the past and present praised Saraya upon her wrestling comeback. It will be interesting to see if she returns to in-ring competition under the All Elite Wrestling umbrella.

Paige retired the night after Ronda Rousey made her WWE in-ring debut

In 2018, Ronda Rousey was one of the hottest prospects in combat sports. She switched from UFC to WWE when she appeared at Royal Rumble. The Rowdy One soon aligned herself with Kurt Angle for a match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34.

That same year, Paige managed Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville of Absolution after sustaining a neck injury in 2017. It was later revealed that her neck was severely hurt, and she could not wrestle again.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 34, she cut a passionate promo and officially announced her retirement from wrestling. Saraya later became the general manager of SmackDown and even managed the Kabuki Warriors until they turned on her.

Do you think Saraya will win the AEW Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Ronda Rousey's YouTube channel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far