Ronda Rousey, Carmella, and others react as Liv Morgan posts pictures with multiple AEW stars

Liv Morgan recently posted pictures with a couple of AEW stars, which caught the attention of several current and former WWE stars.

The AEW stars in question are MJF and CJ Perry. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been on the sidelines for the last few months due to a shoulder injury. However, she has kept herself busy with outside-the-squared circle ventures.

Morgan was present at the premiere of the Iron Claw movie, which was also attended by several notable names from the pro wrestling fraternity, such as John Cena, Baron Corbin, MJF, and CJ Perry. The 29-year-old also posted pictures from the event on her Instagram, which received comments from current WWE stars Natalya and Carmella. Several others, such as Ronda Rousey, Chelsea Green, and Raquel Rodriguez, also liked the post.

Liv Morgan commented on her outside-the-WWE ring ventures

Liv Morgan is one of the most prominent female stars on the WWE roster currently. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is quite popular among casual fans as well and is often seen at Hollywood movies or TV shows premiere.

The star has also featured in a movie herself, as she was a part of The Kill Room, which was released earlier this year. Morgan also commented on the same during a past interview, noting that she waited her whole for this moment:

"I feel like I've manifested this moment for a long time, so to have the opportunity to film my first-ever movie, I'm so grateful to have a role, to be included, just to experience what this life is like. As different as it was, a lot of it felt the same. I feel like I had so many tools from WWE to help me translate all of those skills to acting on set today. I had so much fun, and so grateful for Nicól (Paone) for allowing me to be in her film. It was a really cool experience and I hope to do so many more. So watch out, and keep watching."

Liv Morgan was last seen in action in July earlier this year. She was taken out by Rhea Ripley, which was a kayfabe reason to write her off TV programming. Recent reports have indicated that the star is nearing her return.

