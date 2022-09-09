Ronda Rousey might get another opportunity at WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Ronda Rousey could earn another shot at the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship on this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her grand return when she entered the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match and won. She quickly challenged Charlotte Flair for the title. However, she lost to The Queen at WrestleMania 38. A month later, she redeemed herself as she won the title at WrestleMania Backlash in an I-Quit-Match.

In July, Rousey became the victim of the Money in the Bank cash-in when Liv Morgan cashed in her contract on The Baddest Woman on the Planet to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. A month later, Rousey got a rematch for the title but lost under controversial circumstances.

Following the controversial loss at SummerSlam, Rousey seemingly had a feud against WWE personality Adam Pierce and got suspended. Last week, her suspension was revoked and she attacked Pierce.

Tonight, she has a chance to earn another crack at the current Champion, Liv Morgan, when she competes in a Fatal 5 Way match that will determine the number one contender for the title.

It will be interesting to see if Ronda Rousey wins and goes on to face Liv Morgan for the third time with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line.

Ronda Rousey says she definitely wants Paul Heyman as her manager

In 2018, Rousey shocked the wrestling world when she made her transition from UFC to WWE. The same year, she made her WrestleMania debut and won. She later captured the RAW Women's Championship when she defeated Alexa Bliss at 2018's Biggest Party of The Summer.

Ronda Rousey has been very successful as a singles competitor. However, she didn't shy away when she was asked who she would like to have as a manager in WWE. During her latest 'Baddest Stream', the former RAW Women's Champion was asked about working with Paul Heyman and this is what she said:

"Definitely, without a doubt, without hesitation." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

It would be interesting to see Rousey hire Paul Heyman to advocate for her on WWE programming. Fans would definitely love the pairing of Heyman and Rousey.

Do you want to see Paul Heyman manage Ronda Rousey? Sound off in the comment section.

