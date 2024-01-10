Ronda Rousey, Damian Priest, and other top names react to Liv Morgan's heartfelt message to AEW star

Many current and former WWE personalities, including Ronda Rousey, Jade Cargill, and Damian Priest, have reacted to Liv Morgan's heartfelt message to an AEW star. The name in question is Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott.

Morgan and Soho have an enriched history together as both stars made their main roster debuts alongside Sarah Logan, now known as Valhalla, on the same day in World Wrestling Entertainment. The trio were known as The Riott Squad. However, the stable was disbanded during the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up as Liv moved to SmackDown Live and Ruby went on a hiatus due to a shoulder injury.

The duo were reunited in 2020 and wrestled many matches together, but in 2021, Ruby Soho was released from her WWE contract. After a few months, Soho joined AEW.

Liv Morgan recently took to her Instagram to post several photos alongside her former tag team partner, Ruby Soho, wishing her a Happy Birthday. Morgan also expressed her love for Soho in the caption of her post.

Many WWE personalities liked Liv's Instagram post, including Ronda Rousey, Damian Priest, Raquel Rodriguez, Samantha Irvin, Angelo Dawkins, Natalya, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, Kayla Braxton, Nikki Bella, now known as Nikki Garcia, Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green, Valhalla and others.

Screengrab of stars' likes on Liv Morgan's Instagram post.

WWE Hall of Famer believes people should not be making a big deal out of Liv Morgan's recent arrest

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with host Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long said that he does not understand why people were making a huge deal out of Liv Morgan's arrest because of possession of marijuana as it was legal in a lot of states in the USA.

"I know that there are some dispensaries there [Florida]. What I'm saying is that I don't know why people are making such a big deal of her possession of marijuana. And in ten states the stuff's legal. You know what I mean? So, if she isn't selling weed or wasn't caught with pounds or kilos, then who cares? I don't understand the problem," Teddy Long said.

Morgan is currently out with an injury, and some fans believe she might return at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. What the Stamford-based promotion has in store for her future remains to be seen.

