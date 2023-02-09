Ronda Rousey could defeat 45-year-old male WWE Superstar, says veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently joked about how former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey could defeat Brock Lesnar in WWE.

Rousey and Lesnar are two of the most legitimately scary performers in the company due to their background in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Both have been dominating their respective divisions in WWE for years now, with there being only a few performers on the roster who could boast of defeating them.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long discussed the possible names to defeat Brock Lesnar. He feels those who fans least expect to get a win over The Beast Incarnate could also emerge victorious.

"That's what I said in the beginning. Everybody can be beat. So we never know; the guy we think can beat Brock Lesnar might not be the guy! The guy to beat Brock Lesnar could be someone we could never even dream of," said Teddy Long. (19:57 - 20:11)

Bill Apter then chimed in with a wild pick, saying the one to defeat Lesnar might not be a male performer after all, but Ronda Rousey.

"It might not be a guy. It might be a girl. Ronda Rousey!" added Bill Apter. (20:12 - 20:14)

Ronda Rousey could compete at WWE WrestleMania 39

According to recent rumors, Rousey could team up with Shayna Baszler to challenge Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39. Considering how the women's tag division has lacked in star power, The Baddest Women on the Planet's inclusion could bring a lot of attention.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler for the women’s tag team titles is also locked in for WrestleMania 39.



Moreover, Ronda Rousey losing her SmackDown Women's Title to Charlotte Flair last month was the former's idea as she wanted to enter the tag team division. Though it hasn't been confirmed yet, it's safe to assume the title match between Rousey and Baszler against Damage CTRL could be made official soon.

