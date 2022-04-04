"People are literally creating drama" - Ronda Rousey disputes WWE Hall of Fame walkout reports

Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has struck back at reports that she was 'furious' at the position of her match on the WrestleMania card last night.

The Baddest Woman on The Planet faced off against Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The match ended under controversial circumstances when the referee discarded a three-count after Rousey pinned The Queen. Charlotte then hit Rousey with a big boot for the victory.

Rousey took to Twitter to talk about the 'reports' of her being upset before WrestleMania Saturday and claimed that people create drama out of thin air.

"I don't know where these 'reports' come from but it was an absolute honor to perform under Steve Austin at WrestleMania in Texas - I wasn't a[t the WWE] hall of fame because I have a six month old baby I had to put to sleep early. People are literally creating drama out of thin air," Rousey wrote.

Initial rumors had stated that the former UFC Champion was upset that her bout against SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair wouldn't be ending the first night of WrestleMania 38.

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble

Rousey had her first WWE match ever at WrestleMania 34, teaming with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in a victory against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. One year later, Rousey, along with Flair and Becky Lynch, participated in the first women's match to ever headline The Show of Shows.

Following that bout, Rousey went on a hiatus from WWE, focusing on starting a family with her husband, UFC star Travis Browne. However, following the birth of her daughter La'akea, The Baddest Wolman on The Planet made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. She won the Rumble match and challenged Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

Of course, things didn't work out for Ronda Rousey at this year's WrestleMania, but it's safe to say we're still going to see plenty more of the Baddest Woman on the Planet in WWE in the near future.

