Ronda Rousey gets up-close with WWE fans during chaotic Survivor Series encounter 

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi to retain her title at Survivor Series WarGames in a match where they landed themselves into fans.

The build to Survivor Series WarGames has featured a personal feud between Shotzi and SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the Planet and Shayna Baszler made it their mission to target Shotzi and her friend Raquel Rodriguez. The duo even ambushed Raquel Rodriguez backstage in the latest episode of the blue brand, taking her out of action.

Shotzi started the match on the front foot with a valiant effort as she fought hard against the former UFC Champion. The former NXT star did her best to fend off outside interference from Shayna Baszler but soon found the numbers game difficult to deal with.

This even led to a chaotic brawl in which Shotzi dived onto Rousey in the front row of the crowd. They even landed on some WWE fans.

Eventually, when the superstars returned to the ring, Ronda Rousey was able to hoist Shotzi onto her shoulders for Piper's Pit, securing her victory.

