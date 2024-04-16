Ronda Rousey opens up about major medical struggle during her youth

Ronda Rousey made a name for herself in the wrestling world during a short WWE stint. The Baddest Woman on the Planet went through a lot during her early years and even struggled with an eating disorder.

Rousey won the top titles in WWE and had several good matches during her wrestling career. The Baddest Woman on the Planet came into the company with a lot of combat sports experience and showed what she’s capable of in the ring.

Before becoming one of the greatest sportspersons of all time, Ronda Rousey struggled with bulimia. She opened up about how she struggled as a muscular young woman at 16 years of age due to an eating disorder on the Diary of a CEO podcast.

"I had to be a weight on a deadline very often, and it's not really a weight that I could healthily stay at," said Ronda Rousey. "I would have to cut weight to get there and it started to give me a really unhealthy relationship with food. I would hoard food while I was cutting weight, like candy bars and stuff, like that, and then after I made weight, I would gorge myself on it."

Rousey noted that she did not know at the time that what she was doing was harmful to her.

"I didn't know anything. I didn't have any resources to help me out and so it just spiraled into a disorder. I felt so guilty and I had to make weight that weekend," she said. "There's no way I would be able to make it and so I made myself throw up. I thought it was a one-time thing but the next time I ate too much, I felt like it was the only thing I could do."

Thankfully, Ronda Rousey battled the disorder to come out on top. She had some incredible moments with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Shayna Baszler in WWE.

Ronda Rousey may never return to WWE again

Ronda Rousey has passed some critical comments on WWE and its products over the past couple of years. She was a top name in the company, but it looks like she has no intentions of returning to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

In a recent interview with Steve-O's Wild Ride!, she stated that she would likely only work independent shows if she gets a chance. It would help her stay less anxious and keep her more focused.

"If I wrestle from now on, I'm just gonna do it on like an indie show where I can wrestle for as long as I want and prepare for as long as I want, and do whatever moves I wanna do and just do it with my friends and take all the anxiety out of it because it's just so needlessly stressful and dangerous, the way they do it," said the former WWE star.

WWE fans can hope to see Ronda Rousey pop up in the wrestling ring sometime soon. It would be great to see her compete in a few more top matches.

