Ronda Rousey reacts to upcoming match promotion alongside former WWE Superstar

Ronda Rousey has sent a message to fans ahead of her upcoming match outside of WWE.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet wrapped up her tenure as a WWE Superstar in August. She battled Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam in Detroit. Baszler got the better of Rousey and picked up the victory at the premium live event. The Queen of Spades will be in action tomorrow at Crown Jewel in the Fatal 5-Way match for the Women's World Championship.

Last month, Ronda Rousey made a shocking appearance at a Lucha VaVoom event in Los Angeles. She teamed with former WWE Superstar Marina Shafir to defeat Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick in a tag team match.

On November 16 at Wrestling Revolver's Unreal show, Rousey and Shafir will be teaming up once again to battle ROH Women's Champion Athena and Billie Starkz. Rousey took to her X account today to hype the upcoming match as seen in her post below.

"Hell yeah! Tickets on sale now!", she posted.

Bill Apter believes Ronda Rousey will return to WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed the possibility of Ronda Rousey returning to the promotion in the future.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter claimed that the former 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion could be pulling a similar move to Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate is currently on hiatus from the company after losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam in August. Apter suggested that Rousey could decide to return to the promotion in a year or two.

"I think Ronda is now pulling the Brock. She's gone now. Maybe in a year or two... Ronda will come back eventually," said Bill Apter. [27:41 - 27:50]

Ronda Rousey teamed up with Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34 to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in her first match with the company. She was seemingly destined to become a massive star but ultimately never fully connected with fans. It will be fascinating to see if the 36-year-old ever does decide to return to the company sometime down the line.

