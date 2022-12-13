SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey recently reflected on her worst botches in WWE.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet initially lost the title to Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank. Morgan had won the Women's Ladder match earlier in the night and cashed in on Ronda Rousey the same night after the champion had just defeated Natalya. Rousey then recaptured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules.

She recently defeated Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames and appears in line to defend the title against Raquel Rodriguez next. Speaking on her YouTube gaming stream, Rousey spoke about the botched DDT that happened during her title defense against Shotzi at Survivor Series:

“I’m going to take this DDT better than anyone on the f**king Earth some other time," said Rousey. "I’m going to spike my head, do a f**king breakdance spin, and then land face first onto the mat. And while I’m bleeding out onto the ground, I’m going to be like, ‘Are you not entertained?!'”

The champion noted that her worst botch came in a match against former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott, now known as Ruby Soho in All Elite Wrestling:

"The only botch I ever cringe at is when I missed slapping Ruby Riott, and WWE made reaction videos of everyone reacting, like, ‘Oh my god, Ronda messed something up. Let’s all react and laugh and make a big deal out of it. Like, Jesus. You guys looking a little bored? Need something to talk about? Gotta s**t all over my tan suit?" [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Female Locker Room @femalelroom Ronda Rousey candidly opens up about what happened at War Games, She takes accountability for the DDT spot and feels really bad for Shotzi. They worked on the match for 2 weeks but time got cut. She also says she came back this time to help put over new talent like Shotzi & Liv Ronda Rousey candidly opens up about what happened at War Games, She takes accountability for the DDT spot and feels really bad for Shotzi. They worked on the match for 2 weeks but time got cut. She also says she came back this time to help put over new talent like Shotzi & Liv https://t.co/f0IbMoXVrd

Ronda Rousey wants to be a tag team champion in WWE

The SmackDown Women's Champion recently disclosed that she would be happy to drop the title to go after the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Rousey admitted that she would be happy to let go of the singles title in exchange for the tag titles. Ronda and Shayna Baszler have formed a bond on SmackDown as of late:

"I'm happy just to have a tag title. I don't need a singles title. A tag run would be fun. I mean, both are cool. I've been doing singles for so long, I'm ready to change it up. That's another thing, too, people forget I only have a year-and-a-half of in-ring experience." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The WWE Universe hasn't really responded to Ronda Rousey as a singles champion in the company. It will be interesting to see if fans will invest in Rousey as a tag team champion.

