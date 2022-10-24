The animosity between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan continued at WWE's recent live event. The Baddest Woman on the Planet tore off the signboard of a fan of Morgan after a match between the two.

Weeks after colliding in an Extreme Rules match, Rousey and Morgan once again locked horns at this week's Saturday Night's Main Event house show in Dayton, Ohio. After a grueling battle between the two, Rousey retained the title.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet then proceeded to confront a fan in the front row who had a "Watch Me" sign, Liv's signature catchphrase. Ronda took the sign from the fan and tore it into two pieces.

You can check out the clip below:

Other than Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan, what else happened at WWE Live Event in Dayton, Ohio?

This week's Saturday Night's Main Event was stacked with superstars from both RAW and SmackDown brands. The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who defeated Bobby Lashley, The Miz, and Matt Riddle in a Fatal Four-Way match.

The event emanated from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, and featured multiple title matches. Besides Rollins and Ronda Rousey, The Usos also defended their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens.

Check out the complete Saturday Night's Main Event results:

Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair def. Dakota Kai and Bayley Omos def. R Truth. Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: Jimmy and Jey Uso (c) def. Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano SmackDown Women's Championship: Extreme Rules: Ronda Rousey (c) def. Liv Morgan The Brawling Brutes def. The Imperium Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross United States Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle, and The Miz

The live event circuit is where WWE tries out new combinations, and it's interesting to see Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan continue their feud.

