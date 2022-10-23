WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Seth Rollins defeats three former champions, Bloodline faces new adversary, Braun Strowman chases off ex-champion (Dayton, OH, 10/22)

The WWE roster stopped over in Dayton, Ohio, for its weekly Saturday Night's Main Event house show. The event was held at the Wright State University Nutter Center and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event kicked off with another confrontation between Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL as the former teamed up with Alexa Bliss to take on Dakota Kai and Bayley.

Iyo Sky was ejected from the ringside during the match, which led to Belair hitting Kai with KoD to pick up the victory for her team.

Omos continued his recent series of squash matches as he made quick work of R-Truth in a singles bout. However, The Nigerian Giant was confronted by Braun Strowman after the contest, who chased both Omos and MVP out of the ring.

Elsewhere on the show, Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler in a one-on-one match. Ronda Rousey also retained her SmackDown Women's Championship in an Extreme Rules Match against Liv Morgan.

Drew McIntyre came face-to-face with Karrion Kross ahead of their Steel Cage Match at Crown Jewel. The Scotsman was able to pick up the victory after hitting a Claymore. Brawling Brutes and Imperium continued their feud as Sheamus' team secured the victory in a six-man tag team match.

Also in action were The Usos, who found a new adversary in the team of Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano. The Bloodline members successfully retained their title.

The night's main event was a Fatal Four-Way Match for the United States Championship, where Seth Rollins defended his coveted title against Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle, and The Miz. The Visionary retained the championship to end the show on a high.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results

Here are the complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results from Dayton, Ohio, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair def. Dakota Kai and Bayley Omos def. R Truth. Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: Jimmy and Jey Uso (c) def. Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Extreme Rules: Ronda Rousey (c) def. Liv Morgan The Brawling Brutes def. The Imperium Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross United States Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle, and The Miz

