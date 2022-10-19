Ronda Rousey talks about the upcoming WWE Survivor Series event

Ronda Rousey talks about the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames and the potential future of the Champion vs. Champion matches.

Every year, RAW and SmackDown go head-to-head at Survivor Series. The red brand has often defeated the blue brand to be called the superior one in the company. After Triple H became the creative head, however, there were some major changes to the event.

In 2022, Survivor Series will feature two WarGames matches. There is no update on whether or not the traditional brand vs. brand or Champion vs. Champion matches will return.

On her latest stream, Ronda Rousey spoke about Survivor Series WarGames, which might differ from the traditional premium live event.

"I don't know cause I don't know if they are going to do a traditional Survivor Series this year. The Champion vs. Champion. I'm hearing it's all up in the air and no one really knows what's going on right now," Rousey said. [From 23:09 to 23:22]

There is no update on whether WWE will continue Champion vs. Champion at the premium live event or if WarGames will become an annual part of the show.

Ronda Rousey wants to face Bianca Belair at Survivor Series 2022

Rousey is currently at the top of the women's decision on the blue brand. After months of fighting authority on SmackDown, Rousey faced Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She initially lost the title to Morgan due to a Money in the Bank cash-in.

At Extreme Rules, she became a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion by defeating Morgan. Speaking on an earlier stream, Rousey said she would be down to face RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at the event:

"What's next though? Survivor Series? It could be Bianca [Belair]. It should be pretty freaking awesome, but I don't know." (From 24:24 to 24:34)

The two women are currently the champions of their brands. Usually, the champions would go up against each other. However, with the new changes, it is possible that the match might not happen at the premium live event.

Do you want to see Bianca Belair vs. Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Ronda Rousey's YouTube channel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes