Ronda Rousey throws serious accusations at WWE veteran following Vince McMahon lawsuit

While Ronda Rousey may not be a part of WWE anymore, the former RAW Women's Champion had some serious accusations about one of the company's veterans, Bruce Prichard, following the new lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon was accused of sex trafficking by former WWE employee Janel Grant in a new lawsuit. Grant detailed a few horrific instances between her and the former WWE CEO in the lawsuit, following which the 78-year-old resigned from his role at the global juggernaut and its parent company, TKO Group Holdings.

Rousey, who left the promotion in 2023, took to X to comment on the situation, noting that while Vince may be gone, he still has a hand in the business as long as Bruce Prichard is around. The Baddest Woman on the Planet labeled Prichard as "Vince’s avatar" and stated that the former chairman ran things through him while he was gone for a brief period in 2022.

"Bruce Prichard is basically Vince’s avatar, if he’s still around Vince still has a hand in the business. Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was “gone” before," Ronda posted.

Bruce Prichard has been associated with the Stamford-based company since the late 1980s. He was labeled as the most powerful person in the promotion other than a McMahon family member and is very close to Vince McMahon. He is currently a part of the company's creative team.

Ronda Rousey has wrestled on the Independent Circuit since leaving WWE

Ronda Rousey's last appearance for WWE came at SummerSlam last year, where she wrestled Shayna Baszler in a MMA Rules match. The Baddest Woman on the Planet put over her real-life best friend before her departure.

While many expected the Baddest Woman on the Planet to stay off the wrestling radar, Ronda Rousey shocked everyone by showing up on the Independent Circuit. The former UFC star also wrestled in Ring of Honor. Ronda has teamed up with Marina Shafir in all her matches since leaving the global juggernaut.

