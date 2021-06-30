Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne reveal the gender of their baby

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne have revealed that they are expecting a baby girl. The couple released a unique Pokemon-inspired gender reveal video on YouTube, which you can view here.

Ronda had the following to say in the video:

"Our gender reveal is finally here. We didn't want to do something that would set 100 of acres ablaze, or thousands even; some people are idiots. We didn't want to do that. So we are keeping it simple. We are keeping it safe. We are keeping it Browsey Acres style." The video then transitioned to an ultrasound image of Rousey and Browne's baby girl.

Ronda Rousey announced that she was pregnant with her first child in April in a video on her YouTube channel.

Former RAW Women's Champion @RondaRousey has announced, via her YouTube channel, that she is pregnant. We wish her and @travisbrowneMMA the best! pic.twitter.com/tcM27J3yj2 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 21, 2021

Ronda Rousey's WWE status

Ronda Rousey has been away from the WWE since dropping the RAW Women's Championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35. The former UFC champion stated that she needed some time for an 'impregnation vacation' with her husband, Travis Browne.

As time passed, speculation regarding Ronda Rousey's WWE status continued to grow louder. Rumors regarding her return unsurprisingly surfaced online every time a major WWE event came about.

During her appearance on D-Von Dudley's Table Talk podcast a few months back, Rousey revealed that she has no definite timeline for her return to professional wrestling.

"I actually waited until this moment to tell everybody. I don't know [when I'll return]. When I feel like it. I'll come back when I feel like it. Eventually, when I feel like it [Laughs]."

It should be noted that Rousey made the comments before her pregnancy announcement. The former RAW Women's Champion also revealed in April that her expected due date was September 22nd.

Ronda Rousey is one of WWE's biggest draws, and various high-ranking officials, including Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, have made it clear that the company would love to have her back.

WWE wants Rousey to compete again, but she will not be gracing the ring anytime soon for obvious reasons. Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are getting ready to welcome 'Baby Rowdy' into their household, and Sportskeeda Wrestling sends nothing but best wishes to the couple.

