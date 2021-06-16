Where is Ronda Rousey right now?

Ronda Rousey elevated the WWE Women's division to no end when she first arrived. A division that was an afterthought rose to such a level that the WWE WrestleMania 35 main event was an all-women's affair.

Fans have wondered ever since about when Rousey will be back to throw it down with the women on the roster. Honestly, the exact date of her return is unknown at the moment.

With that said, it should take a while because Ronda Rousey is currently pregnant!

BREAKING NEWS:

Former RAW Women's Champion @RondaRousey has announced, via her YouTube channel, that she is pregnant. We wish her and @travisbrowneMMA the best! pic.twitter.com/tcM27J3yj2 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 21, 2021

When is Ronda Rousey coming back to WWE?

Ronda Rousey was asked during Table Talk with D-Von Dudley when she'd return. This was her answer:

"I actually waited until this moment to tell everybody. I don't know [when I'll return]. When I feel like it. I'll come back when I feel like it. Eventually, when I feel like it [Laughs]."

In fact, Rousey has gone so far as to mention that she'd like to work with Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair when she does come back to WWE:

"I really like having someone really strong that I can work with that I can use as a base but can also base of me. I would really love to work with Rhea Ripley. Whenever I work with somebody, I think, what is it that I could do only with them and they can do only with me. I think of one thing that we can do that is entirely unique in our match that only we can do, which there’s a lot of things I can think of for me and Rhea. Bianca [Belair] too, honestly. They’re both really really strong chicks that I feel like I can lift as well."

What's interesting is that we had a chance to catch up with Rhea Ripley ourselves, and she spoke about potentially facing Ronda Rousey too.

"I think that we could really have a great match together. And it'd be something different. It'd be something different for me and I like different. I like to experience being in the ring with everyone and if they came back, like, put me in!"

Do you miss Ronda Rousey in WWE? If she does come back, which superstar would you like to see her face inside the squared circle?

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Kartik Arry