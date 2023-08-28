Multi-time champion Ronda Rousey is planning to leave WWE for good to return to the sport of mixed martial arts.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her return to the company last year as the 28th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She recently collided with Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam 2023, which she lost. That was probably her last match in WWE, as after the event, it was reported that she was done with the company.

In a recent interview with Daily Mail, a source close to Ronda Rousey revealed that she wants to depart WWE and return to MMA for one more fight at UFC 300.

"She [Ronda] just had a match at SummerSlam and is looking to wind down her time and commitments with the WWE and she is now focusing on potentially making a run to have one last fight in the UFC and compete at UFC 300 when that presents itself sometime next year," said one of Rousey's confidants.

The source added that the UFC Hall of Famer is "at a current crossroads in her life and career as she is looking to see what she might want to do next," with on-screen roles a big focus.

Dana White on Ronda Rousey possibly competing at UFC 300

Before becoming a WWE Superstar, The Baddest Woman on the Planet was tearing through the competition in UFC. She won 12 straight fights before losing her Women's Bantamweight Championship to Holly Holm in 2015.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Dana White was asked about Ronda Rousey potentially returning to UFC. He responded by saying:

"There's no shot. She's accomplished everything she set out to do. Her dream was to win a UFC championship, then win a WWE championship, and she’s done it,” says White. “Now she’s starting a family. Ronda has made so much money, and she’s still making a lot of money in sponsorships," said Dana White.

WWE will be merging with UFC, so it'll be interesting to see whether Rousey making another appearance in the world's leading MMA organization could become a reality.

