Dana White provides update on potential UFC return for Ronda Rousey

Dana White has discussed the possibility of Ronda Rousey returning to UFC after spending years as a WWE Superstar.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were the Women's Tag Team Champions heading into Money in the Bank on July 1st. Baszler betrayed Rousey at the premium live event, which resulted in Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez capturing the titles.

Baszler and Rousey then battled at SummerSlam in an MMA Rules match. The Queen of Spades picked up the victory over Rousey after locking in a submission hold. Rousey refused to submit but passed out in the middle of the ring to end the match. The Baddest Woman on the Planet took to Instagram after the loss and claimed that she doesn't have any reason to stay in WWE anymore.

UFC president Dana White was recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and was asked about Ronda Rousey potentially returning to MMA. White shot down the question and noted that Rousey is starting a family now and has already made enough money:

"There's no shot. She's accomplished everything she set out to do. Her dream was to win a UFC championship, then win a WWE championship, and she’s done it,” says White. “Now she’s starting a family. Ronda has made so much money, and she’s still making a lot of money in sponsorships," said Dana White. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff criticizes Ronda Rousey

Eric Bischoff recently claimed that Ronda Rousey was exposed during her run in WWE.

The 36-year-old accomplished a lot during her career in professional wrestling. Rousey is a 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion, a former RAW Women's Champion, and captured the Women's Tag Team Championships once with Shayna Baszler. The former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion also won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on Rousey's reported departure from the company and claimed that he never thought that she wanted to be there:

"It's been 'ehh' ever since she got there in my opinion. A lot of build up, a lot of hype, I mean she's obviously a big personality and very very credentialed and done a lot of great things, but I've never felt like Ronda really wanted to be there. I felt like it was a great opportunity for Ronda and I think Ronda wanted that opportunity. But to me, from day one, I never felt like she wanted to be there. I hope she's done," he said. [From 0:10 - 0:40]

Ronda Rousey's WWE career started with a ton of promise but ultimately fizzled out toward the end. Only time will tell if she ever decides to return to the world of professional wrestling.

