Ronda Rousey, Zelina Vega, and more stars react to Bianca Belair's WWE return

Several WWE Superstars have reacted to Bianca Belair's shocking return this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Asuka defended the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. Belair emerged victorious, but Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky immediately cashed in her MITB contract to become the new champion. Belair went on hiatus following SummerSlam but made her triumphant return on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Iyo Sky put the WWE Women's Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair this past Friday night on the blue brand. Bayley got involved during the match and helped her fellow Damage CTRL stablemate pick up the victory. Belair made her return after the match and planted Bayley with the KOD.

Following her return, Bianca took to Instagram to share backstage photos from SmackDown. The 34-year-old superstar added the caption, "She's BACK!" as seen in her post below.

Ronda Rousey, Zelina Vega, Raquel Rodriguez, and more stars reacted to Belair's return on Instagram. Megan Morant noted that Belair was missed, and several superstars complimented The EST on her new ring gear.

Jade Cargill wants to face Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania

Jade Cargill recently shared that she and Bianca Belair could headline a future WrestleMania.

Cargill spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling and was very impressive during her time in the promotion. The former TBS Champion decided to make the jump to WWE last month and has already made several appearances on television since signing with the promotion.

In an interview with ESPN, the 31-year-old was asked if she would be interested in facing Bianca Belair in a match. Cargill claimed that they could headline WrestleMania together and would have fans glued to their television screens.

"I am [interested in facing Belair], and it's definitely a WrestleMania main event. That's something that will have people glued to their television screens. That's something that will have people buying out stadiums. That's a dream match and I think people will show up and show out for that one," said Cargill. [6:15-6:31]

Bianca Belair has established herself as one of the best female superstars on the entire roster. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the former champion in the weeks ahead as the build for Crown Jewel continues.

