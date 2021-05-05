News Roundup: Edge and Randy Orton wanted WWE to bring back a released legend, Vince McMahon's role in WWE veteran leaving, superstar to return after 4 years

Welcome to another edition of the WWE News Roundup. This week, we take a look at a legendary WWE referee revealing that Edge and Randy Orton wanted to bring him back for one of their matches. We also take a look at a former WWE writer revealing how a conversation with Vince McMahon led to his departure from the company.

Also on this edition of the News Roundup, we take a look at a WWE Superstar's return after four years, Daniel Bryan's contract status, and more.

#5 Edge and Randy Orton wanted WWE to bring back legendary referee Mike Chioda for their match

Edge and Randy Orton

Legendary WWE referee Mike Chioda was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. While discussing his release from WWE last year, Chioda revealed that the company had contacted him shortly after he was let go to referee the match between Edge and Randy Orton at Backlash. He said that Edge and Orton had personally asked for him to be the referee:

"They did call me for a match, a month or two later after the released me, for Edge and Randy Orton. But I was on my way to Texas so there was no way I could make it. They thought I was still in Tampa."

"They [Edge and Orton] wanted me to be the referee of that match. Yeah, I didn't get it either. The company's releasing me but the boys still want me to referee their matches...which is awesome, don't get me wrong, but I thought I might be able to go out strong and retire soon," said Chioda.

Mike Chioda has refereed matches in AEW since his release from WWE. He has said that he is interested in a part-time or full-time role in All Elite Wrestling in the future.

