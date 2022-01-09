WWE News Roundup - Star demands apology from Becky Lynch in deleted tweet, big name to miss Royal Rumble, doctor comments on Nikki Bella's return (January 8th, 2022)

WWE's preparations for Royal Rumble 2022 are moving along quickly as the company has already made some big announcements for the event. However, WWE has received an enormous injury setback as another top star will miss Royal Rumble, and we kick off the latest news roundup with the trending story.

A former WWE star's social media activity has attracted attention after the legend conspicuously deleted a tweet after apologizing to Becky Lynch.

Brock Lesnar's name also featured in the roundup as the new WWE Champion broke a long-standing Hulk Hogan record following his latest title victory. We also have some excellent news for all the Hulkster fans as a close friend of the legend revealed a positive health update.

Nikki Bella is set to make her in-ring return at the Royal Rumble, and her doctor reacted to the news with a heartwarming Instagram post.

On that note, let's delve into the details of each story in Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup:

#5. Ric Flair deletes tweet after demanding an apology from WWE and Becky Lynch

There is no end in sight to Ric Flair's feud with Becky Lynch as The Nature Boy issued another explosive tweet before immediately taking it down.

In the now-deleted post, the legendary star demanded an apology from Becky Lynch and WWE and an additional $20 million for using 'The Man' moniker.

You can check out a screenshot of the tweet below:

Ric Flair targetted WWE and Becky Lynch in the deleted tweet.

This isn't the first instance of Ric Flair retracting tweets directed at Becky Lynch as he continues to wage war against WWE regarding the rights over 'The Man.'

Recent reports suggest that WWE still owns the trademark but has chosen not to utilize it as Becky Lynch is now referred to as 'Big Time Becks' on TV. However, WWE's online store still features 'The Man' merchandise, and it's a clear indication of the company's stance on the matter.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp For those asking, WWE and Becky Lynch are still very much able to use "The Man," moniker, they just opted to move away from the moniker. They're still selling "The Man" merch, and can continue using it whenever they choose. For those asking, WWE and Becky Lynch are still very much able to use "The Man," moniker, they just opted to move away from the moniker. They're still selling "The Man" merch, and can continue using it whenever they choose.

Ric Flair left the WWE in August 2021 and has since been quite vocal about his frustrations with Vince McMahon's promotion. Meanwhile, his daughter Charlotte Flair has also not been on the best of terms with Becky Lynch, making the entire situation even more volatile.

