WWE News Roundup – Roman Reigns spotted hugging a major star off-air, Reason why Cesaro never became world champion, Officials didn't like how AEW star spoke (February 26th, 2022)

Roman Reigns was involved in an excellent dark segment after the episode as The Tribal Chief had an adorable off-air moment with Paul Heyman, which was captured by fan cameras at the show.

Elsewhere, a Hall of Famer revealed why Cesaro never became a world champion as he issued a lengthy statement on the superstar's departure from the company.

An AEW star also revealed how people within WWE didn't like the way he cut promos. Vince McMahon is back in the news as the WWE Chairman is slated for a rare interview appearance, which could potentially set up his WrestleMania return.

We ended the roundup with details of Vince McMahon's advice to Ronda Rousey following a recent promo on RAW. On that note, here's the latest news roundup:

#5. What happened after WWE SmackDown went off the air with Roman Reigns?

Fans who attended the most recent SmackDown episode were treated to a special dark main event that featured a six-man tag team match.

Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders teamed up to face The Bloodline. The match was briefly stopped after fans called out Paul Heyman for looking like a walrus.

Roman Reigns jumped off the apron and consoled Heyman by hugging him near the ringside area. You can check out clips of the off-air moment below:

John Clark @johnrclark12 #SmackDown Heyman being comforted by Roman after he was called a walrus by the crowd chanting it at him. #WWE Heyman being comforted by Roman after he was called a walrus by the crowd chanting it at him. #WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/XjCe1roqY8

Johnny Boy @coolmanguyjohn Roman Reigns consoles Paul Heyman after a fan insults Paul. (Dark match after #SmackDown 25/2/22 - Hershey, PA) Roman Reigns consoles Paul Heyman after a fan insults Paul. (Dark match after #SmackDown 25/2/22 - Hershey, PA) https://t.co/utKqKnjdSg

PWInsider noted that WWE taped a dark match before SmackDown as Aliyah picked up a singles win over Shayna Baszler before the show got underway.

The on-screen relationship between Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman has witnessed its ups and downs in recent weeks, and is again in the spotlight as we approach WrestleMania 38.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will compete in a title unification match on Night Two of the mega show, and Paul Heyman's expected to play a significant creative role. Irrespective of whatever happens at 'Mania, it's always amazing to see Reigns show a tender side of himself when interacting with Paul Heyman.

