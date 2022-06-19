News Roundup - WWE blanks out fan sign with Sasha Banks' name after SmackDown, 10-year veteran's goal to take the titles off Roman Reigns, and more

Welcome back to another stacked installment of our daily WWE News Roundup. Fans were treated to an eventful SmackDown episode that saw the surprise return of Brock Lesnar.

The show featured another interesting moment as WWE seemingly blanked out a fan sign that had Sasha Banks' name on it. A top AEW star also commented on potentially facing The Legit Boss following reports of the WWE star's release.

A long-time talent opened up about his "ultimate goal" of dethroning Roman Reigns. The roundup, unfortunately, ends on a somber note as the wrestling world lost one of its greatest ever referees.

#4. WWE removes Sasha Banks' name from fan sign

Multiple sources have all but confirmed Sasha Banks' WWE release, and it seems like the company no longer wishes to associate itself with the former women's champion.

A fan sign was spotted during last night's SmackDown following Raquel Rodriguez's win over Shayna Baszler. The large "Sasha Krew 4 Life" sign was quite visible during the live broadcast; however, the production team quickly changed the cameras as soon as it appeared on TV.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo WWE’s production quickly cut away from the “Sasha Krew 4 Life” sign last night on SmackDown. WWE’s production quickly cut away from the “Sasha Krew 4 Life” sign last night on SmackDown. https://t.co/VK5zBKutpY

WWE has gone one step further and has now completely blanked out the sign in the post-show photo album on their website.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo WWE’s website removed the “Sasha Krew 4 Life” from a fan sign. You could see it on the live broadcast but they quickly cut away. WWE’s website removed the “Sasha Krew 4 Life” from a fan sign. You could see it on the live broadcast but they quickly cut away. https://t.co/AZXry6eabV

Reports state that Sasha Banks has already secured her WWE release and the incident on SmackDown is another confirmation of the severely fractured relationship between the superstar and company officials.

#3. Happy Corbin wants to beat Roman Reigns for the undisputed world title

Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2022. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion clearly has a target on his back as every talent aspires to defeat him.

Happy Corbin also harbors similar aspirations, and he opened up about the same while speaking on the Out of Character show with Ryan Satin.

Corbin has been in the promotion since 2012 but is yet to taste world title glory. The SmackDown star explained that he wishes to take the titles off The Tribal Chief someday and believes that almost every wrestler in WWE also has the same goal.

"We're all fighting for top spots. We all want to take titles off Roman Reigns. We all want to be The Guy. That's what we want, that's why we're here," revealed Corbin. "If you don't want that, you shouldn't be here. That's the bottom line. I've been here for quite a while now, and I am yet to get my hands on that title. It's still like the dream, the goal."

Baron Corbin has been one of WWE's most dependable talents in recent years, but could he add an elusive world championship to his resume soon? Only time will tell.

#2. Thunder Rosa comments on possibly facing Sasha Banks in AEW

Sasha Banks features once again in today's roundup, which is the least surprising considering the speculation about her future.

The 10-time champion is one of the most established female stars in wrestling, and many feel she could also be on her way to All Elite Wrestling. Thunder Rosa is more than ready to welcome Banks into the company but also sent out a fierce warning to The Legit Boss.

The reigning AEW Women's Champion said she was not afraid of Sasha Banks and would be all in for a dream match between the two.

"I mean, of course, everybody's gonna come for whoever's on top, right? I'm the biggest prey any predator comes after, and I'm ready man. I told you, I'm not afraid of nobody. If Sasha wants – if 'The Boss' wants some from La Mera Mera, she got it, she got it coming. Hell yeah. That's how I do," revealed Thunder Rosa during a virtual signing with The Asylum Wrestling Store. [H/T Wrestling News.Co]

Whether Sasha Banks chooses to join AEW is a separate topic altogether, but a proposed bout against Thunder Rosa sounds like a tempting prospect for Tony Khan to potentially explore.

#1. Reactions to Dave Hebner's passing

WWE @WWE



ms.spr.ly/6018bYUtw WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee David Hebner has passed away. WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee David Hebner has passed away.ms.spr.ly/6018bYUtw

Legendary referee Dave Hebner recently passed away at the age of 73 after suffering from multiple medical complications. Hebner left behind a rich legacy as he officiated several high-profile matches during his career.

His twin brother and fellow referee, Earl Hebner, reacted to the sad news with a heart-wrenching tweet:

"Yesterday I had to say my last goodbye to my other half, my partner in crime, my road buddy for years, my brother for 73 years. I love you David, I'll never count you out," wrote Earl Hebner.

Earl Hebner @earlhebner17 Yesterday I had to say my last goodbye to my other half, my partner in crime, my road buddy for years, my brother for 73 years. I love you David, I'll never count you out. Yesterday I had to say my last goodbye to my other half, my partner in crime, my road buddy for years, my brother for 73 years. I love you David, I'll never count you out. https://t.co/VBj1DrJlI1

Triple H, Matt Hardy, Sean Waltman, Shane "The Hurricane" Helms, and many other prominent personalities shared their thoughts on the tragic loss. You can check out their reactions below:

Triple H @TripleH WWE @WWE



ms.spr.ly/6018bYUtw WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee David Hebner has passed away. WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee David Hebner has passed away.ms.spr.ly/6018bYUtw I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Dave Hebner. My thoughts are with Earl and the entire Hebner family at this time. twitter.com/wwe/status/153… I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Dave Hebner. My thoughts are with Earl and the entire Hebner family at this time. twitter.com/wwe/status/153…

Sean Waltman @TheRealXPac I'm sad to learn of Dave Hebner's passing. He & his brother Earl are two of the nicest people I've ever crossed paths with in Pro Wrestling. #RIPDaveHebner I'm sad to learn of Dave Hebner's passing. He & his brother Earl are two of the nicest people I've ever crossed paths with in Pro Wrestling. #RIPDaveHebner

Hurricane Helms @ShaneHelmsCom RIP Dave Hebner, you were always kind to me. All my best to the Hebner family. RIP Dave Hebner, you were always kind to me. All my best to the Hebner family. ❤️

Charles Robinson @WWERobinson #wrestling #hebner instagram.com/p/Ce7H1SepNLA/… So sad to hear the passing of the great and legendary Dave Hebner. Certainly one of the nicest people I met in this business. #RIPDave So sad to hear the passing of the great and legendary Dave Hebner. Certainly one of the nicest people I met in this business. #RIPDave #wrestling #hebner instagram.com/p/Ce7H1SepNLA/…

The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik DAVE HEBNER MY HEART BREAK BUBBA I LOVE YOU FOREVER DAVE HEBNER MY HEART BREAK BUBBA I LOVE YOU FOREVER https://t.co/CpnlzW4oKB

We here at Sportskeeda send our heartfelt condolences to the Hebner family.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far