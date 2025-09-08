Roxanne Perez claims female WWE star is obsessed with her

Roxanne Perez claimed that a popular female WWE Superstar was obsessed with her today. Perez is a member of The Judgment Day on RAW and will be teaming up with Finn Balor to battle Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice in a Mixed Tag Team match at Worlds Collide on September 12.The two-time NXT Women's Champion took to social media today to claim that Lyra Valkyria was obsessed with her. Valkyria recently did a radio interview in Milwaukee and held up a sign of a tweet she sent a decade ago.Valkyria shared a photo of Roxanne Perez as a child meeting AJ Lee in 2014 and noted that Perez looked like she was about to cry. The Judgment Day member reacted to the radio station's post and claimed that Valkyria had always been obsessed with her.&quot;She’s always been obsessed with me!!!&quot; Perez wrote.Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair captured the Women's Tag Team Championship from Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Liv Morgan was originally Rodriguez's partner, but she suffered a shoulder injury earlier this year during a singles match against Kairi Sane on RAW and has been on a hiatus since.Roxanne Perez claims she can't retire until she has a match against major WWE starRAW star Roxanne Perez recently shared that she would not be able to retire from in-ring competition until she had a match against AJ Lee.The wrestling world is still buzzing about Lee's return this past Friday night on SmackDown, and the three-time Divas Champion is scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.Speaking on the Ring the Belle show last year, Perez discussed Lee potentially returning to the company. She claimed that she would not retire until she had the opportunity to face the 38-year-old.&quot;It's going, we're trying you know. Hopefully, one day, she'll come back and maybe we can all do something together. That would be, that would be like my dream. I can't retire until I have a match against AJ Lee. So you know, I can't be 80 years old wrestling either, so,&quot; Perez said. Goo. @Goo_FuRYLINKAJ Lee/Roxanne Perez program will be fire bruh Mania #WWERawIt will be fascinating to see if Perez and Lee wind up having a match against each other in the future.