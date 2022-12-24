Roxanne Perez discusses her relationship with former NXT Women's Champion 

Roxanne Perez is the new NXT Women's Champion, and she recently spoke to BT Sport about the former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, whom she defeated to become champion.

Perez defeated Mandy Rose to win the NXT Women's Championship last week in a hard-fought battle and was overcome with emotion after winning the match. Following the match, it was revealed that God's Greatest Creation had been released from her WWE contract for posting explicit content on her FanTime Page, which violated the company's policy.

Roxanne Perez expressed her admiration for Mandy in an interview with BT Sport following her victory. She stated that Rose has been very nice to her since the day she arrived at NXT and has been very supportive of her. Perez also stated that they shared a big hug before and after the match and that they even cried together when they went to the back:

"Mandy is so amazing. She honestly is one of the best and sweetest humans I've ever met. Since the moment I stepped into NXT, it's nerve-wracking to be surrounded by people that you've been inspired by and one of my first few matches was against her for the NXT Women's Championship. She's always been so sweet to me, she's always given me the best advice. Before and after the match, she gave me a big hug and we were both crying together. It was cool because she was really happy that she was able to pass it down to me. I've gotten so close to her within the last few months. No matter what, she's going to be amazing, she's going to do amazing things." Said Perez. (H/T Wrestling Observer Figure Four Online)

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"She was really happy that she was able to pass the title down to me."



New NXT Women's Champion



#WWENXT "You know, Mandy Rose is so amazing."She was really happy that she was able to pass the title down to me."New NXT Women's Champion @roxanne_wwe discusses the moment the two shared after she brought her 413-day reign to an end "You know, Mandy Rose is so amazing."She was really happy that she was able to pass the title down to me."New NXT Women's Champion @roxanne_wwe discusses the moment the two shared after she brought her 413-day reign to an end ❤️#WWENXT https://t.co/EnVSN2UiPl

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Arizona Cardinals this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Roxanne Perez believes her hard work paid off when she won the NXT Women's Championship

Roxanne was also interviewed by Corey Graves on After The Bell Podcast after winning the NXT Women's Championship. She spoke about what it meant to her to win the championship and how all of her trials and hard work since she was 13 years old had finally paid off:

"I'm sure as everybody saw, as soon as that bell rang, I just burst into tears and they were real tears. I think all the trials and tribulations and everything that I went through since I was 13 years old to get to this moment started replaying in my head and I just thought that all of those moments, even the super bad moments, they were so worth it." (H/T Wrestling Observer Figure Four Online)

The firing of Mandy Rose will have a significant impact on WWE's White and Gold Brand's Women's division. It will be interesting to see who Roxanne will face next to defend her title and what the future holds for her. Only time will tell who steps up to fight the new champion.

What do you think about Roxanne Perez's championship victory? Let us know in the comments.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes