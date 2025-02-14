Roxanne Perez drops 3-word reaction to female WWE legend's major tease

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez recently sent a message to a female wrestling legend. The said name is open to making a massive return to the ring and possibly facing the former NXT Women's Champion.

Ad

Mickie James was name-dropped alongside Lita, AJ Lee, Trish Stratus, and Chyna as The Prodigy's dream opponents from the past during an interview with No-Contest Wrestling. The former WWE Divas Champion responded to Perez, stating she was ready to dust off her wrestling boots for an in-ring return.

On X (fka Twitter), Roxanne Perez sent a three-word message to the Hardcore Country. The 23-year-old star's message implied that she wanted Mickie James to face her inside the ring.

Ad

Trending

"Oh please do!!!" she wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roxanne Perez shares WWE Hall of Famer and his wife were like her second parents

The Prodigy is one of the biggest stars to have graduated from Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school. The legend's wife, Sharmell Huffman, also plays a huge role in shaping young talent at their wrestling facility.

During an appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, the former NXT Women's Champion credited Booker T. and Sharmell for their major impact on her career. She revealed that they mentored her since she was 16, providing guidance and support. The WWE Hall of Famer recognized Roxanne Perez's potential early on, leading to her becoming the youngest Reality of Wrestling Women's Champion at the age of 18.

Ad

"I feel like Booker T has done so much for me, not just as a wrestler but as a person as well. I've walked into his school at 16 years old, and he could have just not really taken me too serious, but he did from the moment he saw me. Him and Sharmell, they took me under their wing, and they were kind of like second parents to me in a way and Booker T saw something in me that not a lot of people saw, and at 17, 18 years old, I became his youngest Reality of Wrestling Women's Champion in history. So, at 18 years old, I was already making history," she said.

Ad

Fans will have to wait and see if a one-on-one showdown between Roxanne Perez and Mickie James is in the cards, especially during the ongoing WWE WrestleMania season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback