Roxanne Perez has emotional reaction to recent WWE release

Roxanne Perez recently shared an emotional reaction to a WWE star getting released by the company. Perez is a member of the RAW roster and will be in action at Money in the Bank 2025 this Saturday night.

Ad

Cora Jade was released by the promotion last month and is good friends with Roxanne Perez in real life. In an interview with the New York Post, Perez noted that she loved Jade and discussed their journey in professional wrestling together.

"I absolutely love Cora so much," Perez said, her voice clearly cracking during the conversation. "And, yeah, we definitely talked about making it to the WWE together before we even made it, and being able to share all of those moments that we were able to share together from her last (NXT) match, being to tag with me was really cool," she said.

Ad

Trending

She added that it was difficult to be in WWE without her but stated that Cora Jade, now known as Elayna Black, would be successful in her next venture.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

"So yeah, I absolutely love Cora, and it’s hard to do it without her now, but I know she’s gonna absolutely kill it in whatever she decides to do," she added. "I think everybody should definitely keep an eye on Elayna Black because she’s gonna do some really cool things," she added. [H/T: Ringside News]

Ad

Ad

Perez recently joined the RAW roster and was introduced to The Judgment Day by Finn Balor last month. She defeated Becky Lynch and Natalya on the May 19 edition of the red brand to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Former WWE writer comments on Roxanne Perez's storyline with The Judgment Day

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the storyline between Roxanne Perez and The Judgment Day.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, Russo noted that he doesn't watch WWE NXT and was not invested in Perez's character. He suggested that the storyline would eventually lead to Liv Morgan turning babyface.

"Bro, that's exactly how they're gonna book it. She's jealous of Roxanne Perez, so now you're gonna have an angle between Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez. Okay, and who is Roxanne Perez? She's another woman on the roster, that's all she is. I don't watch NXT. I don't know what her character was in NXT. Me just sitting there watching this show now, she's just like the girl with the purse that came along, the girls whose hair was half black and half platinum. There's no difference. So, why should I care? I guess, bro, that's gonna be their way of making Liv a babyface. Big freaking deal bro, big freaking deal." [From 10:33 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Perez can win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match this weekend to earn a future WWE title shot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More