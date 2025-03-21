  • home icon
  Roxanne Perez says "RIP" to current WWE Superstar

Roxanne Perez says "RIP" to current WWE Superstar

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 21, 2025 12:38 GMT
Roxanne Perez is a former NXT Women
Roxanne Perez is a former NXT Women's Champion

Roxanne Perez has reacted to fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade's Instagram post. The former NXT Women's Champion commented with a one-word message.

Perez and Jade are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. At The Great American Bash 2022, they defeated Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of The Toxic Attraction to win the title. The following week, Perez cashed in her guaranteed title shot at then-NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose. Surprisingly, Jade betrayed Perez, costing her the chance to win the gold.

The two superstars reunited in 2024 when Cora Jade helped Perez defeat Giulia to retain the NXT Women's Championship. On Instagram, Jade shared photos of herself wearing all black for all those who had "lost" her. This prompted a one-word reaction from Perez, who rather sarcastically wrote "RIP" on Jade's post.

Check out a screengrab of Perez's comment in the tweet below.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

In recent weeks, there has been subtle tension between Jade and Perez. The former NXT Women's Champion blamed Jade after suffering a loss in a match involving Bayley and Giulia.

Roxanne Perez could be permanently called up to the WWE main roster

Roxanne Perez has already competed in a handful of matches on the main roster. She entered the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match at #3 and lasted for one hour and seven minutes. She finished as the runner-up in the Royal Rumble bout after being eliminated by the winner, Charlotte Flair.

The 23-year-old superstar then qualified for the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match by defeating Raquel Rodriguez. She was eliminated by Alexa Bliss from the contest.

On Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided an update on Perez's future, reporting that she was main roster-bound.

"No, there may be one or two more matches, but she's main roster bound. I believe she's all set to go here on the main roster, starting at the Elimination Chamber."
Roxanne Perez recently lost to Jordynne Grace at NXT Roadblock. It will be interesting to see what's next for her.

Edited by Pratik Singh
हिन्दी