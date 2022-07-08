"You don’t even know" - NXT Champion sends emotional message to Paige following WWE exit

With the fast-moving nature of professional wrestling, it can be easy for someone like Paige to underestimate the impact she's had on the business, but it's always nice to get a reminder.

Saraya's WWE contract officially expired today, making her a free agent in the world of pro wrestling for the first time in over a decade.

One half of the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, Roxanne Perez, sent a message on social media to the Anti-Diva this afternoon. Perez let Paige know that she's the reason she started training to become a professional wrestler at the age of 13:

"You are literally the reason why I started training at 13 years old. You inspired me to believe that regardless of age, my dream of becoming a WWE superstar was absolutely within reach. Thank you for everything, you don't even know *black heart emoji*," Roxanne Perez said in a tweet.

The implications are even heavier considering that Perez just won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Cora Jade at NXT: The Great American Bash. The 20-year-old seems locked in for a bright future in WWE, and she has The Anti-Diva to thank for inspiring her.

Paige congratulated Roxanne Perez when she won the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament

On the June 7 episode of NXT 2.0, Roxanne Perez defeated Tiffany Stratton in the finals of the first-ever NXT Women's Breakout Tournament.

Saraya was one of the first WWE Superstars to congratulate Perez on social media, tweeting out:

"Congrats @roxanne_wwe feels good to make history huh *winking emoji* well deserved!"

Perez saw the message and clearly became emotional, questioning if she would ever stop crying. She thanked The Anti-Diva for inspiring her to become a professional wrestler:

"Will I ever stop crying tonight? Probably not. Thank you for inspiring me @RealPaigeWWE *black heart emoji*," Roxanne Perez said in a tweet.

Paige is the only woman in WWE history who can claim she held both the Divas Championship and the NXT Women's Championship simultaneously.

If Roxanne Perez can defeat Mandy Rose next week on NXT 2.0 and win the NXT Women's Championship, it will be the closest she could ever get to matching her idol's historic accomplishment.

