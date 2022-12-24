Roxanne Perez speaks about her mental health struggles

Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose last week on NXT to become the new NXT Women's Champion. Perez has been full of emotions since the victory and has shared her thoughts on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves.

Roxanne Perez was visibly moved after pinning Mandy Rose on the mat after winning the championship. She went on to celebrate her championship win with her trainer, Booker T. As previously reported, she also shared a backstage moment with former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, where they were overcome with emotion and shared a big hug.

On the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves, the newly crowned NXT Women's Champion was asked about her struggles with mental health. She opened up that she has anxiety issues and has previously struggled with depression. Perez went on to praise her parents for their ongoing support:

"I have struggled with mental health. I struggle with anxiety almost on a daily basis. I've struggled with depression before. The cool thing about it is that my family has always been very open about going to therapy and just talking about your feelings. I'm so grateful to have grown up with that. I've seen my parents struggle with it as well and completely become so much better after therapy and journaling and talking. So, I think it's really important especially now, especially after the pandemic. I think that's when a lot of people were really, really struggling, cause I know I was. For me, wrestling was completely taken away from me and that's all I knew literally my whole life. To just be stuck home having that taken away, it was pretty hard because it was like, 'Who actually am I without wrestling?' That was a little self-reflecting journey that I had to go through during the pandemic." Said Perez. (H/T Wrestling observer figure four online)

Roxanne Perez has served as an inspiration to anyone who has struggled with mental health. She has demonstrated how to overcome it through hard work and dedication in order to achieve success.

Roxanne Perez discusses Booker T's influence on her career

Booker T trained Roxanne Perez, who stated she was astounded when she first saw him. The NXT Women's Champion shared that she always seeks advice from him before any match.

Perez spoke about how Booker T has been very open to sharing his thoughts and advice with her. She added that he has acted as a father figure to her:

"I've always been such a little mark so the first time I met Booker I was like, 'oh my gosh, this is so crazy.' Just being able to learn from him and pick his brain and before and after all my matches, I'd go up to him and be like, 'Hey, do you have any advice for me? What can I do better?' And he'd always be so open to just help me with anything he could. I'm so grateful for him, he honestly is like a dad." Said Perez on After the Bell. (H/T Wrestling Observer Figure Four Online)

Roxanne and Booker T celebrated her championship win. Only time will tell what the future holds for Roxanne Perez.

