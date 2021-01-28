Royal Correspondent joins WWE to cover Royal Rumble PPV

Former BBC Royal Correspondent and British broadcasting legend Jennie Bond has been brought on-board by WWE to cover the drama of this weekend's Royal Rumble Pay Per View.

In a recent video released on WWE UK's official Twitter profile, the television veteran announces herself as the newest face to be bringing the WWE Universe all the latest news surrounding the upcoming event, as well as helping fans get up-to-speed with what's to come this Sunday.

You can take a look at the video here:

BREAKING NEWS: @jenniebond1 announced as official Royal Rumble Correspondent.



Jennie has all the latest news, views & opinions as we look ahead to Sunday night. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/E6rbXdlPzb — WWE UK (@WWEUK) January 28, 2021

In the wonderfully comical segment, the new Royal Rumble Correspondent pointed out a few things we can expect to see at the Royal Rumble this coming weekend.

"However, all eyes will surely be on the astonishing "Princely" conflict between William and Andrew. Who could have predicted such a growing sense of animosity between the pair? Yes, William Goldberg and Andrew McIntrye will slog it out for the title. The outcome here really could have astronomical repercussions. The countdown is well and truly on!"

Drew McIntyre faces Goldberg for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble

No cattleprods needed to end your current streak, Billy. I only need one Claymore #RoyalRumble https://t.co/zkNVSEcphR — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 27, 2021

As Jennie Bond pointed out, Drew McIntyre will be defending his WWE Championship against Goldberg on Sunday. McIntyre, who won the Royal Rumble match last year, is looking to defend his title from one of the most devastating forces in wrestling history in the returning Goldberg.

However, if Goldberg walks away victorious, he will be the first man in history to have held the WCW Heavyweight Championship, the WWE Universal Championship and the WWE Championship, topping off what is already a remarkable Hall of Fame career.

All eyes will be on the WWE Superstars entering the Royal Rumble matches this weekend, and from the looks of things we'll have Jennie Bond to keep us updated and entertained as we approach The Road to WrestleMania!

The Royal Rumble will be airing live this Sunday on the WWE Network.