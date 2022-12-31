Royal Rumble 2023 could feature unique tribute to late WWE legend, according to Mick Foley

Royal Rumble 2023 could feature a unique tribute to Chyna, according to Mick Foley.

Chyna is widely regarded as one of the most dominant women to step foot inside a WWE ring. Her physical stature earned her the moniker "Ninth Wonder of The World."

She had a historic tenure with WWE by becoming the first woman to participate in the Royal Rumble match and the King of the Ring tournament. She was also the first woman to hold the Intercontinental Championship.

While other women were playing with bras and panties, Chyna was competing against the men and beating them. This set her in a league of her own.

So to commemorate Chyna, Mick Foley revealed on his Foley is POD podcast that he has been on the hunt for some of Chyna's memorabilia and some of it will be on display at the Royal Rumble.

“I have gone out on the road pursuing some of Joanie’s most memorabilia, and it’s been a great journey, and an honor to try to track it down, and bring it to a place where it can be enjoyed by tens of thousands of people, which we believe at this point will be at the Royal Rumble. So it’s been really good to be there hands-on, trying to track down some of those incredible memories that she created for us," Mick Foley said. [H/T Fightful]

Mick Foley's daughter will also be part of Chyna's upcoming biography

To honor Chyna's legacy, A&E will be doing a documentary on the former Intercontinental Champion. During the same podcast episode, Foley revealed that his daughter Noelle, who was close to the Ninth Wonder of The World, will also feature in the documentary.

"This is something I cannot supply for our podcast because our friends at A&E are really super enthusiastic about the Chyna documentary they’ve put together. They feel like they tell a great story. I mentioned my daughter, and they were asking about this relationship with my daughter, [their] friendship. I said, ‘Would you like to ask her? She’s visiting, she’s in town.’ So I make a quick call, [and] Noelle will be part of the documentary," Foley said.

WWE has rarely acknowledged Chyna's contribution to the women's division. Hence, it would be nice for the company to pay a tribute to the former Women's Champion at the Royal Rumble.

