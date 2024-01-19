Royal Rumble favorite claims that 2024 will be the career-defining year

Ahead of this year's Royal Rumble, WWE Superstar Bayley has shared insights into her career journey and articulated her ambitions for 2024.

As 2024 unfolds, the leader of Damage CTRL finds herself at a crucial juncture in her career. She has successfully elevated the group to become a prominent fixture in the women's division, pivotal in nurturing the growth of talents like IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Bayley recognized the added pressure of being relied upon by her peers, especially in the aftermath of recent injuries. Despite challenges, she was confident in her current position and ready to make 2024 a defining year in her career.

According to Bayley, this year will ultimately determine her impact on the wrestling industry.

“All my experience, especially after going through the [ACL] injury, the pressure of having new girls rely on you, that’s a lot of pressure, but it made me feel ready for everything,” said Bayley. “This year is going to be the one that defines my career. It will define who I am and what I’ve brought to the wrestling industry.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Popular actor believes that Bayley will win the Women's Royal Rumble match

Bayley has officially announced her participation in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match and is presently considered by many to be the favorite to emerge victorious.

Notably, well-known comedian and actor Katt Williams appears to share this sentiment. The Role Model recently disclosed that Williams concurred with the idea of her winning the Rumble when questioned about it.

"I asked @kattwilliams if he thought I was gonna win the @wwe #RoyalRumble. '👍🏼' His words," Bayley wrote.

It will be interesting to see what's in store for the former women's champion moving forward.

