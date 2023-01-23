"Rumble always has surprises" - Bobby Lashley wants former WWE star to return after 12 years and face him

Bobby Lashley would love to stand across the ring from former WWE star Chris Masters, also known as Chris Adonis.

Chris Masters made his WWE debut in 2005 and was a prominent member of the roster before getting released a couple of years later. He returned to the company in 2009 for a second stint before leaving the company again in 2011.

During a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Bobby Lashley stated his desire to see The Masterpiece return to his old hunting ground:

"I've seen Chris, I follow him on social media and he's been doing a lot. He's been wrestling all over the world and he's been getting better. If he has an opportunity to come back, I think that would be a really cool showcase. Whether it happens at the Rumble, you never know. The Rumble always has surprises. I think Chris has kind of proved himself in the professional wrestling world."

Bobby Lashley also talked about using the former WWE star's finishing move

Chris Masters' finishing maneuver, the Master Lock, was one of the most protected finishers in WWE during his first stint, as no one could break out of it for nearly two years.

Bobby Lashley became the first and only man to ever officially break the hold. The All Mighty also currently uses the same finishing maneuver.

During the same interview, the former WWE Champion stated that he'd love to test himself once again against the Master Lock and would like to put Adonis in Hurt Lock as well.

"If he comes back, you know what I would do? I'd literally just turn around and put my hands out and tell him to put it on me again so that I can break it out for the second time. And then I'd ask him to do the same. And I guarantee you he's not breaking out The Hurt Lock. So there's a lot of things that could happen in that matchup, but I think it would be cool for the fans to see. And I did take that from him because if I break it's mine."

Chris Masters has also publicly expressed his desire to return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, The Masterpiece recently revealed that there had been no contact from the company's side so far.

