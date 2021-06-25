Rumor killer on Eva Marie's WWE status

It has been almost two weeks since Eva Marie made her heavily-hyped return to WWE. But today, she was in the news for a completely different reason.

Even though the former Red Queen has been featured on WWE RAW consistently over the last two editions, it appears that personnel at WWE.com didn't remember to move her bio from the alumni section to the active roster.

WWE fans were quick to start speculating about Eva Marie's WWE status. However, there's no need for that now, as the WWE RAW superstar herself took to Twitter to clear things up once and for all.

FAKE NEWS! Tweets circulating that my Status on the WWE Roster is Alumni. FALSE! A simple fact check reveals the truth. Don’t let the main stream fake wrestling news media try to derail the #EVALution . We are in this together, they can’t stop us! #WWERaw @WWE

@WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/3tcZSfWPH6 — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) June 24, 2021

Eva Marie responds to fans finding her profile on the WWE Alumni Section

Before Marie took to Twitter, she was approached by acclaimed wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp. Her response was:

"I love the WWE Universe. Tell them to check [her profile on WWE.com] now :)"

I reached out to Eva Marie who said "I love the WWE Universe. Tell them to check now :)" https://t.co/4aEB1XLSFp — Sean Ross Sapp of Voice Over Work (@SeanRossSapp) June 24, 2021

So, it's safe to say that Eva Marie's spot on the Red Brand is secure for now.

Eva Marie's Polarizing Return to WWE

After a nearly four-year absence from the wrestling world, Marie made her return on the June 14, 2021 edition of Monday Night RAW. She was scheduled to wrestle Naomi on her first night back. However, before the bell rang, Marie's associate/hired muscle (now-named) Duodrop replaced her and won the match on her behalf.

From vignettes hyping her comeback to her eventual return, everything about Eva Marie's current WWE run has received a mixed response from fans. But what cannot be denied is that Marie surely knows how to get the WWE Universe talking.

It will be interesting to see how her storyline with Duodrop unfolds over the coming weeks. Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

