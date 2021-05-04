Twitter erupts with mixed reactions to Eva Marie's WWE return

Eva Marie is back in WWE after a four-year hiatus and the fans had quite a mixed reaction to it on Twitter and other social media handles.

WWE aired a vignette on tonight's edition of RAW featuring Marie. She asked the fans whether she had their attention and talked about wanting to be someone other people look up to. Marie added that she wants to influence others to work towards achieving their ambitions.

Eva Marie gave an interview back in April in which she talked about a possible WWE return. She had major praise for Vince McMahon, Stephanie, and Triple H. Marie made it clear that she would love to get back in the ring. Here's her full quote from the interview:

"I love WWE so much. I owe my career to Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and of course, Triple H. They took a chance on a no-name kid. When it comes to me stepping back in the ring, absolutely. I mean, I feel like now is the time for some heat and we all know your girl got a lot of that. So, I would love to definitely step back into the ring, it just has to be the right time, and the right moment, and if that opportunity arises, you better believe your girl is coming through."

How did Twitter react to Eva Marie's return?

Eva Marie's return vignette wasn't well-received by a lot of fans on Twitter. Many of them asked WWE whether it let The IIconics go just to bring Marie back. There were others who criticized Marie's in-ring abilities, among other things.

Marie has a large fan base and many of them took to Twitter to congratulate her on her big return. Let's take a look at some of the most notable tweets reacting to Eva Marie's return:

Billie Kay > Eva Marie pic.twitter.com/OFwYDHJZWu — Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) May 4, 2021

Fire Samoa Joe and hire Eva Marie #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/coT8P3V7UJ — DRADA LEE (@2Sweet4Lyfe) May 4, 2021

Eva Marie is 36, was never good at her job, and is coming off of 4 years of ring rust. pic.twitter.com/bRMeTCQAWh — disgruntled black man (@ROUSEYSHIRAl) May 4, 2021

Only WWE could release The IIconics and Mickie James to re-sign Eva Marie



The women's division is actually going backwards#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/v035PQVidM — Wrestle Views (@TheWrestleViews) May 4, 2021

WWE are about to milk the heat Eva Marie had almost 5 years ago, but still refuse to push Naomi who literally trends on social media like every 6 months. Y’all see the problem too, right? — ☆ Lou Sifer ☆ (@ThePunxNation) May 4, 2021

#WWERaw



Carmella seeing Corey Graves get excited over Eva Marie: pic.twitter.com/C4Bl5CTMwb — Al Jefferson Stan Account (@aljeffersonstan) May 4, 2021

WWE fired Mickie James, Peyton Royce & Billie Kay But bringing back Eva Marie? 🤦🏾 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/PXAZKCWqz6 — Arindam ♏ (@TheArchitect032) May 4, 2021

Eva Marie’s return vignette 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mXpT186t5L — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 4, 2021

OIIIII I love Eva Marie 😮😭🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/peQXnzYoXj — Steph De Lander (@stephdelander) May 4, 2021

This is our future. Our future is great. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ruyVWwcup4 — Ryan Pappolla (@BodieIsRyan) May 4, 2021

One thing I’ll always respect about @natalieevamarie over the years is how she turned her name into a brand. Love Eva or don’t, you’re talking about her. #WWERaw — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 4, 2021

Eva Marie is back in business and her fans can't wait to see her wrestle WWE's current female superstars every week. How did you react to her return to the promotion after a four-year absence?