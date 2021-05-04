Twitter erupts with mixed reactions to Eva Marie's WWE return

Eva Marie is back in WWE after a four-year hiatus and the fans had quite a mixed reaction to it on Twitter and other social media handles.
WWE aired a vignette on tonight's edition of RAW featuring Marie. She asked the fans whether she had their attention and talked about wanting to be someone other people look up to. Marie added that she wants to influence others to work towards achieving their ambitions.
Eva Marie gave an interview back in April in which she talked about a possible WWE return. She had major praise for Vince McMahon, Stephanie, and Triple H. Marie made it clear that she would love to get back in the ring. Here's her full quote from the interview:
"I love WWE so much. I owe my career to Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and of course, Triple H. They took a chance on a no-name kid. When it comes to me stepping back in the ring, absolutely. I mean, I feel like now is the time for some heat and we all know your girl got a lot of that. So, I would love to definitely step back into the ring, it just has to be the right time, and the right moment, and if that opportunity arises, you better believe your girl is coming through."
How did Twitter react to Eva Marie's return?
Eva Marie's return vignette wasn't well-received by a lot of fans on Twitter. Many of them asked WWE whether it let The IIconics go just to bring Marie back. There were others who criticized Marie's in-ring abilities, among other things.
Marie has a large fan base and many of them took to Twitter to congratulate her on her big return. Let's take a look at some of the most notable tweets reacting to Eva Marie's return:
Eva Marie is back in business and her fans can't wait to see her wrestle WWE's current female superstars every week. How did you react to her return to the promotion after a four-year absence?