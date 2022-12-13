Rumor Killer on Roman Reigns WrestleMania plans

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was rumored to wrestle on both nights of WrestleMania 39. However, according to a tweet by Steve Carrier of Ringside News, this is not the case.

Roman Reigns was rumored to have two matches on the Grandest Stage of Them All, defending his titles against different opponents in Cody Rhodes and his cousin The Rock.

Roman has been extremely dominant since becoming Universal Champion, defeating a plethora of opponents and holding the number one position in the company. WWE will obviously place The Tribal Chief in a top position for The Show of Shows.

According to a Twitter post by Steve Carrier of Ringside News, there has been no talk of Reigns defending his titles in two different matches.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier WWE has a lot of plans for Roman Reigns, and we've heard the rumor that the company is considering him wrestling on both nights of WrestleMania.



We can confirm that no real talk of that happening ever took place. WWE has a lot of plans for Roman Reigns, and we've heard the rumor that the company is considering him wrestling on both nights of WrestleMania. We can confirm that no real talk of that happening ever took place. https://t.co/jb41DFZIAL

It will be extremely exciting to see who will take on The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39. If he is not busy in Hollywood, it could be his cousin The Rock, or there could be a more worthy opponent for The Head of the Table.

Roman Reigns will return to WWE televison on the December 16 edition of WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns was most recently seen at Survivor Series WarGames, where he was part of a grueling WarGames match between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

Sami Zayn dropped his longtime best friend Kevin Owens with a Helluva Kick and gifted the fallen Prize Fighter for Jey Uso to secure the victory. During the match, it was reported that The Tribal Chief was enraged after a botched slap from Kevin Owens, and that an eardrum injury was suspected, but things calmed down later.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, WWE announced that The Head of the Table will be returning to WWE television on the December 16 edition of the blue brand alongside The Bloodline and his special counsel Paul Heyman.

It will be interesting to see who The Tribal Chief will face next in order to solidify his WWE dominance.

Who should Roman Reigns face next? Let us know in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes