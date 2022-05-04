Roderick Strong reportedly has multiple years left on his WWE contract amid release request

WWE Superstar Roderick Strong reportedly has two years left on his WWE contract. The star was recently denied his request to be released from the company.

The former TNA star, who penned a new deal with the company last year, is the only member remaining of The Undisputed Era. The promotion's plans for his stable Diamond Mine have been in doubt after several members, including Tyler Rust and Malcolm Bivens, were released from WWE. According to reports, Strong has been frustrated with the proceedings in NXT and has requested a release "multiple times over the last several months."

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the 38-year-old might benefit much more in AEW as his wife and friends are in Tony Khan's promotion:

“I guess you can quit, but then they can freeze your deal, so that doesn’t really do you any good. He’s got a couple years left on his deal because he just signed last year before everything changed. His wife’s in AEW. His friends are in AEW. If you look at things from his perspective, things would look much brighter for him in AEW than NXT. (H/T - Ringside News)

However, Meltzer believes the contracts are biased towards the company and it is justified that the NXT star wants his way out.

"He does have a spot right now, so I could see how he would want out. It’s just one of those things. It’s the nature of the contracts. The contracts aren’t fair in the sense that they can cut you whenever they want, essentially, and you can’t leave whenever you want. All wrestling contracts are like that, it’s not just WWE.”

It seems like Strong is part of the WWE creative team's plans, which is reportedly why the promotion denied his release request.

Roderick Strong appeared on WWE NXT despite his future being in doubt

Amidst reports of his desire to leave, Roderick Strong made an appearance on the latest episode of NXT 2.0.

The Master of the Backbreaker appeared to show his support for The Creed Brothers, as they were getting ready for their match against the Viking Raiders. During the bout, Strong interfered and delivered a knee to Erik, helping the Creeds to victory.

Do you think Strong has a strong future in the WWE? Sound off below!

