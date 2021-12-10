WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Another top name released, Vince McMahon's replacement revealed, Truth about Charlotte's alleged breakup, Page's status (9th December 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest news and rumors from the world of WWE. In today's jam-packed edition, we will take a look at some important stories circulating around big names like Vince McMahon, Paige and Charlotte Flair.

We will take a look at the rumors regarding Charlotte Flair breaking up with AEW superstar Andrade and whether or not they hold any credibility. We will also take a look at what the future holds for former women's champion Paige, who has been missing for a long time.

We will also see who is the most likely successor to Vince McMahon as the head of WWE. So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some big stories that could affect WWE in the coming future.

#5 Paige's status with WWE

Paige is a pioneer in the WWE women's division. Unfortunately, she had to retire prematurely due to injury issues. Despite that, she is still under a WWE contract but hasn't been used as an on-screen character.

With multiple WWE releases taking place this year, many fans fear that Paige could soon be let go by the company seeing as they don't have anything for her to do. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has said that Paige will not be released by WWE as they see value in her.

"Maybe they feel that there is value in her as far as appearances and things like that. That her name is strong enough and stuff that, it's worth it to keep her employed and worth it for the company. Also, because of the injury and the career-ending nature of it, you know there may be some feelings regarding that as well," said Dave Meltzer.

Paige retired from in-ring action in 2018 but was kept as an on-screen character until the end of 2019.

