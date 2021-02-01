Rumored WWE target returns to NJPW to attack Tomohiro Ishii

Tomohiro Ishii found himself under attack at this week's Road to the New Beginning event for NJPW. Rumored WWE target, Jay White, who had said that he would be leaving NJPW, returned to the company and attacked Ishii after the wrestler had been distracted by the rest of the Bullet Club.

Jay White, the Bullet Club leader, lost his IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships to Kota Ibushi at the Wrestle Kingdom 15 event. Soon after losing the titles, he expressed his desire to leave NJPW after the Near Year Dash event. Fans saw this as confirmation that the star was done with NJPW and would be heading to some other promotion.

"Maybe my time should be spent somewhere else. After New Year Dash, that's it," said Jay White.

However, since that time, it's now become clear that Jay White is not leaving NJPW — not yet, at least. At the Road to the New Beginning event at Korakuen Hall, Jay White made his return to NJPW. Tomohiro Ishii was involved in a six-man tag team match, where he teamed with Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano to defeat Dick Togo, EVIL, and Yujiro Takahashi.

The victory came with a sour note, as after the win, while his team was celebrating on the outside, they were distracted by the Bullet Club. Jay White chose this moment to return from behind and attacked Ishii, taking him out with the Bladerunner.

White was pinned in his last match for NJPW by Ishii in a 10-man tag team match. Now, it appears that he has made his return to exact revenge for the loss and to continue leading the Bullet Club.

Jay White returns to NJPW after WWE rumors

Ever since he announced that he was leaving NJPW, Jay White was connected with WWE, with several reports stating that the company was very interested in signing him.

Lots of Jay White / WWE rumors swirling and I can say with certainly that a few of the boys have went out of their way to speak highly of him. And that resonates with some more than others. It’s “game” time. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 8, 2021

Despite all the rumors surrounding Jay White signing with WWE, it appears that NJPW and White might have been working an angle where his return was planned all along. At the moment, that's not certain at all, but it could be the case.