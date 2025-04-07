Rusev should join WWE faction of ex-AEW stars, veteran writer says (Exclusive)

Rusev looks set to return to WWE television soon after a five-year absence. Vince Russo, the company's head writer in the late 1990s, believes The Bulgarian Brute should become part of a faction.
On April 2, Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported that Rusev recently re-signed with WWE after his four-and-a-half-year All Elite Wrestling stint ended. The 39-year-old, known as Miro in AEW, previously worked for WWE between 2010 and 2020.
Russo discussed Rusev's imminent return on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone. He said the three-time United States Champion should join forces with Aleister Black and Andrade to form a stable of former AEW stars.
"Andrade, Rusev, and Aleister Black all went from WWE to AEW back to [WWE]," Russo stated. "That's what you do. You put the three of these guys together and say, 'You know what, bro? We got F'd over, we got scr*wed over, we weren't crybabies. Now there's gonna be strength in numbers. All three of us have each other's back and we're gonna make sure that never happens again.' Something like that, bro, could really, really, really get them over rather than have three guys just drown in a sea of mediocrity, man." [10:30 – 11:07]
Watch the video above to hear more from Russo on how WWE's new signings make AEW President Tony Khan look bad.
Vince Russo's concern about Rusev's WWE return
Andrade re-signed with WWE in 2024 after two-and-a-half years in AEW. Aleister Black is also reportedly on the verge of returning to WWE after his AEW deal expired after three-and-a-half years.
According to Vince Russo, WWE's higher-ups must think of creative plans for the trio to ensure they stand out:
"There's good stuff they could really do but, Chris, at some point you gotta start thinking outside of the box, man. You just can't keep bringing these people in to have 15, 20-minute matches, man." [12:03 – 12:16]
Several former WWE talents have returned after spells with AEW, most notably CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. Chris Jericho, one of AEW's first significant signings, recently addressed whether he would be willing to join WWE again.
