Rusev shares the story of his battle with COVID-19

Rusev was relieved of his WWE contract back in April due to the COVID-19 budget cuts. A few months after he was released, Rusev, on his Twitter handle, updated his fans that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Rusev's Tweet came at the same time Lana's parents tested positive for the virus. It seemed that Rusev's case wasn't very severe because he was LIVE on Twitch almost every day since he contracted COVID-19.

Rusev on testing positive for COVID-19

Rusev was a guest on The Ryback Show some time back. During the interview, Rusev spoke about Vince McMahon's bizarre excuse for his merchandise selling out before Roman Reigns' and how WWE tried to make the Rusev Day chants go away.

Rusev also spoke about testing positive for COVID-19 and his experience battling the virus.

“I had a few bad days. My taste disappeared first. I was sitting home and I was getting really hot and then really cold and I thought, what is going on? I couldn’t sleep for three days. After a week, my taste came back and I was back to being normal. I never had any severe symptoms. At the same time, when you see CJ’s mom, she went to the hospital. Her dad was in bed all day.” (h/t to WrestlingNews.co)

Lana's mother had to be rushed to ICU because her oxygen levels were too low. While her father's case wasn't very severe, he also needed medical care. A few days after being rushed to the hospital, Lana's mother recovered, and the WWE Superstar thanked her fans for the prayers and wishes.

Before Rusev was released from the WWE, he was involved in a love triangle that also involved Lana and Bobby Lashley. From that storyline, Rusev moved to another that hinted at him being the father of Maria Kanellis' unborn child.

After Rusev's release, Lana's relationship with Bobby Lashley ended. Since then, The Ravishing Russian has been paired with Natalya. The two WWE Superstars are yet to have a match together, but it is highly likely that they will be involved in the race for the WWE WOmen's Tag Team Titles soon.