Former WWE personality wanted released star to "kill" Hall of Famer for what he did to Ric Flair (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Andrade El Idolo should have looked for some retribution against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett after Ric Flair's Last Match.

The Nature Boy laced up his boots one last time to team up with his son-in-law against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The match emanated from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, on July 31.

Speaking on Writing with Russo this week, the wrestling veteran mentioned wanting to see more fire from Andrade. He noted that the former WWE star should have gone after Jarrett and Lethal for bloodying Ric Flair.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Andrade, not jumping over the table, not wanting to kill Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. It's the same thing. Bro, think about it. I don't wanna harp on this, but you bloody my father-in-law, I'm not sleeping at night. I'm thinking about the things that are going through my mind and what I'm gonna do. And when you first see that person, boom! That's how Austin was booked, bro." (From 1:50 - 2:17)

Vince Russo details what is wrong with WWE title changes

During the same conversation, Vince Russo also spoke about the title changes in WWE and how there was no follow-up when somebody lost a championship. The wrestling veteran recalled that back in the Attitude Era, a contender would not rest until they won the title back.

"Now when a champion loses the belt, it's onto the next thing. Back then when they lost the belt, they were obsessed with getting it back. It was like they can't sleep at night until they get that back. They never lost focus. Now, it's like who's my next opponent," Russo said. (From 1:15 - 1:40)

Aces Cracked 🃏 @bradasstv @FightfulWrestle Vince Russo is the reason the attitude era was as good as it was. Everyone says VKM was his filter, but even after bringing back so many of the same people behind the scenes over the years, they have never been able to recreate the ratings numbers they did when he was there. @FightfulWrestle Vince Russo is the reason the attitude era was as good as it was. Everyone says VKM was his filter, but even after bringing back so many of the same people behind the scenes over the years, they have never been able to recreate the ratings numbers they did when he was there. https://t.co/ZiIyTl2Sdi

After Vince McMahon's recent retirement, it will be interesting to see how championship feuds will be booked under Triple H's regime.

