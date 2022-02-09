WWE Legend picks Paul Heyman over CM Punk and MJF for Best Promo Skills of the Year award (Exclusive) 

Rob Van Dam has chosen Paul Heyman as the best promo-cutter of the year in the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

RVD is one of the esteemed panelists, and he went with his old friend in the promo category, which featured the following nominees:

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

MJF from AEW

CM Punk from AEW

Paul Heyman from WWE

Britt Baker from AEW

Edge from WWE

RVD commented on how believable Heyman is with his words and how he had mastered utilizing emotion in his promos.

The WWE Hall of Famer also praised his former manager's willingness to "think outside the box" and continually push the boundaries of how promos are delivered in professional wrestling.

"I am going to have to go with Paul, with Paul. It's because he puts so much emotion into everything he says. He speaks with such conviction that everything that comes out is believable. You think that he really feels the way he is telling you how he feels about whatever the promo is. He is so good that you know when he goes outside of his regular box too and is never afraid to do that and when he does that, it's always for the right reason. My vote goes to Paul," revealed RVD. [06:34 -

Do you agree with RVD's pick? Who, according to you, had the best promos of the year? Vote here!

Paul Heyman is part of WWE's biggest storyline heading into WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman is the focal point of Roman Reigns' rivalry with Brock Lesnar, and there are many twists and turns still expected to happen before WrestleMania.

Heyman turned on Lesnar at the Royal Rumble by reuniting with Roman Reigns, and it was reported that WWE's plan was always to get the duo back together on TV.

Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, and the match could even have a big stipulation, which Paul Heyman is also reportedly pushing for to happen backstage.

WWE is pulling out all the stops for Reigns vs. Lesnar, and Heyman has and will continue to play a significant role in the creative direction of the storyline.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Paul Heyman is the best promo-cutter in the business? Yes No 0 votes so far