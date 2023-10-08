RVD recalls meeting former WWE US Champion at the Playboy Mansion (Exclusive)

Rob Van Dam (RVD) once attended a Marijuana Policy Project (MPP) fundraiser at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California. In an exclusive interview, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled how he unexpectedly bumped into Matt Riddle at the house.

Riddle recently received his release from WWE after five years with the company. Before joining the wrestling business, the former United States Champion fought in the UFC. He also appeared on the Ultimate Fighter television series earlier in his mixed martial arts career.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, RVD disclosed details about his first meeting with The Original Bro:

"It was when Hugh [Hefner] was still doing the parties at the Playboy Mansion. He quit doing it shortly after the one that I met him at. It was a Marijuana Policy Project fundraiser at the Playboy Mansion. I met Matt there. I knew him from the TV show The Ultimate Fighter, which I was a fan of. We both smoked, so we were smoking there in the Grotto [swimming pool area]. Not very sexy, smoking with Matt in the Grotto." [6:38 – 7:05]

In the video above, Van Dam explained why he would not be surprised to see Riddle return to WWE one day.

Why RVD attended the Playboy Mansion event

Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner often hosted parties at the Playboy Mansion while living at the property between 1974 and 2017.

RVD said he visited the famous mansion because his friend was in charge of the Marijuana Policy Project:

"I was there for a couple of these events. Like I said, it was the MPP. I was a big supporter of them when my friend was the president of it, Marijuana Policy Project. That was back when we only had a few states that had legalized cannabis, and everyone was still smoking cigarettes and thinking that legalizing pot was just for druggies." [7:18 – 7:44]

At the age of 52, RVD still wrestles on the independent scene. He has also competed in two matches for AEW in recent months.

