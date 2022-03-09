RVD reveals that he once lost his WWE Hall of Fame ring

WWE Hall of Famer RVD has always been an entertaining follow on social media.

Today, seemingly by accident, Van Dam revealed on Twitter that he'd lost his WWE Hall of Fame ring at a hotel at some point. The former WWE Champion tweeted out:

"My HOF ring? The hotel found it and had it shipped back to me in a day or two. How'd you find out about that?" Rob Van Dam tweeted.

This reveal is hilarious since the question that prompted it had nothing to do with either RVD or his ring. A fan had simply asked Booker T how long he's been away from the ring, but since the question was in a thread about Booker wrestling RVD at an upcoming event, Van Dam was tagged in the post.

RVD will be featured as a downloadable character in WWE 2K22

2K Games finally released the highly-anticipated WWE 2K22 video game this week. This year's edition is a sequel to the critically panned WWE 2K20 since the 2021 edition was skipped.

In years past, both 2K and THQ have been forthcoming with their Season Pass DLC plans for WWE titles prior to the game's launch. This year, however, things have been kept much quieter.

Yet despite 2K's best efforts, information on WWE 2K22's DLC has been revealed, and it's confirmed that RVD will be a featured character in 2K22 as part of "The Whole Dam Pack."

The five DLC packs that will be featured in WWE 2K22 Season Pass are as follows:

Clowning Around Pack

Stand Back Pack

The Whole Dam Pack

Most Wanted Pack

Banzai Pack

There is currently no date or schedule as to when this DLC content will be released.

Matt Black @RAWFShowtime



- Clowning Around Pack

- Stand Back Pack

- The Whole Dam Pack

- Most Wanted Pack

- Banzai Pack The DLC Pack names for #WWE2K22 are:- Clowning Around Pack- Stand Back Pack- The Whole Dam Pack- Most Wanted Pack- Banzai Pack The DLC Pack names for #WWE2K22 are:- Clowning Around Pack- Stand Back Pack- The Whole Dam Pack - Most Wanted Pack- Banzai Pack

What are your thoughts on Rob Van Dam's hilariously random story? Are you excited to play as him in WWE 2K22? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to play as RVD in WWE 2K22? Yes No 2 votes so far